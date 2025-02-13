B. Riley Issues Negative Forecast for Onsemi Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

