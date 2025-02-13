Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bangkok Bank Public
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Honeywell’s Breakup: Is HON Stock a Sweet Deal for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.