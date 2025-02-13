Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

About Bangkok Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.