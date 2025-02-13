Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of BKSC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.47.
