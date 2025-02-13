Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 10,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baosheng Media Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.