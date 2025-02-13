Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 10,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.