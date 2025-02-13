Barclays Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

EW traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 1,220,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

