Barclays (LON:BARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Barclays Trading Down 4.8 %

LON BARC traded down GBX 14.84 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 292.92 ($3.65). 353,268,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,243,816. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.48 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of £42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,126.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.36), for a total value of £108,531.90 ($135,090.74). Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 360 ($4.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294 ($3.66).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

