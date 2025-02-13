Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $14.62. Barclays shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 3,607,854 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

