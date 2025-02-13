Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

