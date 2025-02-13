Beacon Financial Group Purchases 2,800 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $78,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

