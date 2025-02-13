Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

