Beacon Financial Group Takes $221,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

