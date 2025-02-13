Beckerman Institutional LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

BATS ITA opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.