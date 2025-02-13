Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases 881 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.6% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

