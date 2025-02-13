Best Gold Stocks To Consider – February 10th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investors may hold gold stocks as a way to gain exposure to the price fluctuations of gold and potentially benefit from increases in the value of the precious metal. These stocks can be impacted by various factors including gold prices, production costs, geopolitical events, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,742,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.04. 6,062,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,220,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,710,770. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

