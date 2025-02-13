Best Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 10th

AltC Acquisition, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Playa Hotels & Resorts are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively low market capitalization, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are considered to have higher growth potential but also come with higher volatility and risk compared to larger companies. They are popular among investors seeking higher returns and willing to accept the associated risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.49. 37,705,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.83. 36,636,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,007,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

PLYA traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.22. 56,513,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

