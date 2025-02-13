Best Transportation Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Vertiv, BigBear.ai, and Uber Technologies are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to the shares of companies engaged in the transportation of goods and people, such as airlines, railroads, trucking companies, and logistics firms. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as fuel prices, consumer demand, and overall economic conditions, making them a key indicator of the health of the transportation industry and broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,667,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,619,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 13,153,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,555,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

See Also