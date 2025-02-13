BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 75.9% in January

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BIO-key International Stock Up 2.4 %
BKYI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.68.
BIO-key International Company Profile
