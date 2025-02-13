BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 75.9% in January

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIO-key International Stock Up 2.4 %

BKYI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.