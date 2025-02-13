Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton Sells 83,660 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,791.24. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biodesix Stock Down 1.1 %

BDSX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.