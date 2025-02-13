Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 30% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 3,097,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,653% from the average session volume of 176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.