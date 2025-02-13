B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 92.4% in January

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 56,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,203. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.37.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

