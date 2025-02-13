BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,141,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 428,411 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

DSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 237,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

