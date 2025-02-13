Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.08 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 4,214,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,137,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.48. The company has a market cap of £45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.