Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 395 ($4.92), with a volume of 189461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381.20 ($4.74).

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.67.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

