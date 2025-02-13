Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Update

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 6,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,624. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Bridges Capital Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

