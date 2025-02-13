Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 55.9% in January

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 23,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $406.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $70,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,690. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,432.16. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 283.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

