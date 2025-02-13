Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $31.26

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.26.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Shares of STM opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 18.67%.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
