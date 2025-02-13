Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.8 %

BN stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.