BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 130,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

