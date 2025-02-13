Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

Bunker Hill Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 762,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,537. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

