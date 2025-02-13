Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.87.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $250.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average is $271.18. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

