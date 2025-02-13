Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $247.81 and last traded at $248.09. 556,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 738,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.87.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average is $271.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 95.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Burlington Stores by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 252.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.