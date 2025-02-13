C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 51,250 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,189,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.