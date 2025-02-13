C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $107.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

