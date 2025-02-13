C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

