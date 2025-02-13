C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 533.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $122.91 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

