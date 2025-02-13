C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $4.16 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

