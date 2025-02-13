C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $1.35 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $166.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.