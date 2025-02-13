Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,660,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,115.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 241,742 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 195,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.