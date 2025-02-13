Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.67%.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

