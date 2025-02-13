Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 3,257 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after acquiring an additional 142,487 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IAU stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

