Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys Shares of 13,616 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.