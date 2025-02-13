Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,702,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,196,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,479,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.