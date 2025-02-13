Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

