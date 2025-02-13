Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $256.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. The trade was a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

