CAR Group Limited (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.35.

CAR Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

