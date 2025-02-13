CAR Group Limited (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.35.
CAR Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About CAR Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CAR Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.