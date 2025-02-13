Casino Stocks To Consider – February 13th

MGM Resorts International, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, Richtech Robotics, PENN Entertainment, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate casinos or engage in other aspects of the gambling industry, such as hotel, resort, or entertainment businesses. Investors often trade these stocks based on factors influencing the industry, such as consumer spending, regulations, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,670,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,141. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 5,210,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,156. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 2,409,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,194. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $284.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 11,563,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403,451. The company has a current ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 1,347,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,501. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 311,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,165. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

Featured Stories