Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 859.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

