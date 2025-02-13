Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 246,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

