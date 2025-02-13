Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,725 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF makes up 4.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.36% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLR. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,280,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

