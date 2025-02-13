Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP Adam Inzirillo Sells 80 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $16,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,801.88. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $212.04 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.40.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

